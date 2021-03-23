Thera Tree receives special donation in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An organization that provides pediatric therapy services received a special donation Tuesday afternoon.
The Toyota facility in Georgetown, Kentucky delivered a pair of custom-made cars to Thera Tree in Owensboro.
The cars are equipped with special features to help kids with disabilities better move around their environment.
Instead of a pedal, each car has buttons for the kids to push and special knobs on the back for the therapist to use to control the speed of the car.
“Even just the thoughtfulness that people had to create this and then to link us with it. I mean, I am honored that somebody thought enough of our company and organization to make this donation. It really touches me,” added Owner Jessica Hatfield.
Thera Tree will be using these cars every day in their therapy services.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.