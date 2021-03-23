Spring weather and optimism fill the air

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Moments of smiles were few and far between over the last 365 days. Monday in Evansville was a good day.
“After such horrific pandemic, all of the sadness that we’ve endured, you know it’s good to get out here and see humans gathering and everybody happy and it’s good,” said one lady walking her dogs.
Each person on Evansville’s riverfront on Monday had their own way unique way to enjoy the day. Dan and Holly Adams brought their bikes out.
“The weather is perfect! We’re all so excited to get out, and our motto is just to get out and ride. We’re finding people are just really excited to get out of their houses and enjoy fresh air,” said Holly.
That fresh air is something many have missed and struggled with its absence. Mental health experts at Lampion Center tell 14 News they’ve worked with several folks struggling with anxiety and depression.
“Even the ones that like to be alone are at the point right now where they’re ready to go back to work, ready to be able to get out because, yeah it’s okay if we can do it for a couple of weeks or whatever but this has been a whole year,” said clinical therapist Marcie Stubbs.
Even though we aren’t through this pandemic just yet, the progress we’ve made is evident. We are all a little different today than we were a year ago, and that’s something that we can be proud of.
“People really started digging out, and we realized that we do have resources, both internal and external to be able to deal with some things and that resilience is what keeps people going,” said clinical services director Emily Morrison.
