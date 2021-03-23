Scattered rain likely today, on alert for heavy rain and storms Thursday

That sunshine will be short-lived. Clouds move back in Wednesday night, and rain returns by Thursday morning as a low pressure system tracks over our region. Right now, it looks like we will get one round of rain Thursday morning, followed by a break in the middle of the day, then more rain Thursday evening, but some of that timing could still change. We are expecting some heavy rain and a few thunderstorms from this system. An isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out, which is why I added the Alert Day. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70°.