Scattered rain likely today, on alert for heavy rain and storms Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rain returns to the forecast today, and I have added a new Alert Day for possible storms Thursday.
We are starting the day mostly cloudy and dry with mild temperatures in the 50s. Scattered rain will move in from the west throughout the day, but it looks like our best chance of rain will be during the afternoon and early evening. This will mainly be showers, but an isolated thunderstorm cannot be completely ruled out.
Today will also be breezy with winds from the south-southeast at around 10 to 18 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. The good news is that southerly wind will help our temperatures climb into the mid 60s.
A few scattered showers will remain possible overnight, and our temperatures will remain unseasonably mild, only falling back into the mid 50s.
An isolated shower may still be possible early Wednesday, mainly east of I-69, but I think most of that rain will be out of here before sunrise. Wednesday will start out partly cloudy but will turn mostly sunny by the afternoon. We will also have winds out of the south-southwest at around 10 to 18 mph. That wind and the sunshine will work together to push our temperatures into the low to mid 70s Wednesday afternoon.
That sunshine will be short-lived. Clouds move back in Wednesday night, and rain returns by Thursday morning as a low pressure system tracks over our region. Right now, it looks like we will get one round of rain Thursday morning, followed by a break in the middle of the day, then more rain Thursday evening, but some of that timing could still change. We are expecting some heavy rain and a few thunderstorms from this system. An isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out, which is why I added the Alert Day. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70°.
We will see clearing skies and cooler temperatures on Friday with highs in the lower 60s. Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 70s. A cold will bring us another round of rain Saturday night into early Sunday. The passage of that front will also drop our temperatures back into the lower 60s to start next week.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.