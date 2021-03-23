Police: Man shot after argument at gas station parking lot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man showed up at the hospital after an argument in a parking lot of a gas station in Evansville.
Police tell us that happened just after 10 Monday night at the Marathon on South Kentucky Avenue.
Officials say one man was shot after an argument in a parking lot with someone else.
We’re told that the man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
There’s no word on his condition yet Tuesday morning.
Officials say detectives were questioning witnesses at the scene, but so far, no arrests have been made.
