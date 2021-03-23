Patients and staff at rehab hospital enjoy ‘puppy parade’

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Patients and healthcare workers at a Warrick County rehabilitation hospital received a special treat Tuesday afternoon.
To celebrate National Puppy Day, the Warrick County Humane Society and Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation Hospital hosted a puppy parade for the hospital’s patients.
The humane society brought around a dozen dogs that greeted patients outside their rooms across the hospital’s campus.
The hospital says the parade brings some fun and positivity to not only the patients, but the health care workers as well.
“We have a very collaborative approach here with all of the disciplines trying to help all of our patients get better and get home. And this is just one more aspect that we can bring for their emotional health and to brighten their day while they’re here,” said Wendy Gumbel.
This is the second time the rehabilitation hospital has hosted a parade.
The hospital says they plan to work with the Warrick Humane Society in the future to have more puppy parades.
