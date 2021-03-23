Otters to have 2021 preseason tryouts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Evansville Otters will host their annual Frontier League preseason tryout camps in April.
The Otters will have a tryout in Allentown, Pa. Friday April 23 starting at 9 a.m. from ECTB Stadium at Bicentennial Park. Evansville will host a local tryout at Bosse Field Sunday April 25 starting at 9 a.m.
The workouts serve as an open tryout for players who are seeking an opportunity to sign a professional contract for the 2021 season. Each tryout date and location will only accept the first 50 players to sign up.
The event gives each player a chance to showcase their talent in front of Frontier League managers and coaches.
“The Evansville Otters organization puts great emphasis on these tryout camps,” Otters manager Andy McCauley said. “Current catcher Dakota Phillips made the team after a 2019 tryout, and we discovered former Otter and 2016 Frontier League MVP Josh Allen at a tryout in 2014.”
Registration fee for each player is $100 and players can register online at upperdecktryouts.com.
Tryouts start at 9 a.m. local time. Position players can check in from 8:30 a.m. through 9 a.m. and pitchers can check in from 11:30 a.m. to noon (all times local).
“These tryout camps have been successful in previous years as evidenced by the signing of over 20 players from these preseason camps over the last three years,” McCauley said.
Players from outside the Evansville area can find discounted lodging at Comfort Inn and Suites on the corner of Lynch Road and Highway 41 by calling and mentioning “otterstryout.” For more details about the hotel discount and to make reservations, call (812) 423-5818.
Rain dates are TBD.
Courtesy: Evansville Otters
