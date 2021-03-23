No. 4 Hoosiers advance to NCAA Second Round

SAN ANTONIO (WFIE) -No. 4 Indiana turned it on in the second half as it cruised to a 63-32 win over VCU in the NCAA Tournament first round on Monday afternoon at UTSA Convocation Center. Junior guard Grace Berger led the way with 20 points as senior guard Ali Patberg and sophomore forward Mackenzie Holmes each added double figures.
KEY MOMENTS
- Berger led the way with 11 first-quarter points as she helped IU (19-5) take a 9-2 lead early on.
- Scoring would come at a premium in the first half overall, as Indiana narrowly took an 16-11 lead after one.
- In the second, the Hoosiers struggled to get on the board as VCU (16-11) took a brief lead with 5:37 to go. IU finally got a bucket out of Holmes in the paint and score three-straight to end the half as the Rams went scoreless for the final 4:56 of the period. Indiana would take a 22-17 lead in to the locker room at half.
- Indiana jumped out of the break to extend its lead to double-digits on a layup from Patberg and 3-pointer from Gulbe with 6:22 remaining. They pushed the lead to as many as 12, including a 41-29 edge going to the fourth.
- The Hoosier broke the game open in the final frame, allowing the Rams to score just three points in the final 10 minutes of play.
NOTABLE
- Indiana will play in the second round for the third time in school history. The Hoosiers previously advanced to the second round in 1983, 2016 and 2019.
- Holding VCU to just 32 points, Indiana set a new Big Ten record for fewest points allowed in a NCAA Tournament game.
- The 31-point victory was the largest margin of victory for the Hoosiers in a NCAA Tournament game.
- The Hoosiers held the Rams to just 15 points in the second half. That is the lowest Indiana has held an opponent in a half during an NCAA Tournament game.
- Three Hoosiers scored in double-figures, junior guard Grace Berger (20), senior guard Ali Patberg (17), and sophomore forward Mackenzie Holmes (14).
- Berger led Indiana in scoring with 20 points. She also had eight boards and two assists and notches her seventh game with 20 or more points. The Louisville, Ky. native has also
- Patberg had a team high three assists. She ended the afternoon with 17 points.
- Holmes had five of Indiana’s eight blocks, which pushes her season total to 71 swats. Her mark ranks third in a single season in program history. She pushes her career block total to 98, which ranks eighth all-time.
- Junior forward Aleksa Gulbe grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds. Gulbe knocked in seven points on the day.
- As a squad, the Hoosiers scored 17 points off turnovers compared to VCU’s four.
- This was the third time that the two teams have played, and Indiana leads the all-time series 3-0 against VCU. The last two wins came in 2003 and 2004.
UP NEXT
The Hoosiers will face the winner of No. 5 Gonzaga and No. 12 Belmont on Wednesday in the second round. Game details are forthcoming.
