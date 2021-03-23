Newly renovated Mahr Park event barn books events for the first time

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The event barn at Mahr Park, renovated in October, never got its chance to see many guests as Madisonville went back into COVID-19 lockdown shortly after.
Now, as vaccine numbers rise and cases lower, the barn is booking again.
“We’ve had a lot of inquiries regarding the barn, mostly been brides utilizing it for wedding purposes,” said park director Ashton Robinson.
They’ve booked 32 events for this year and three for 2022.
Robinson and her staff are ready to seat people at tables again.
“I’m really excited for people to share their memories here,” said Robinson.
“There’s been a lot of excitement and a lot of anxiousness about people preparing for their big day,” said park attendant Ashlyn Proffitt.
Events are on the calendar but as of now, Madisonville is still at 60% capacity.
That means they can seat 90 inside the barn or have 175 people if they also utilize the outdoor space.
“Crews have been working hard to keep the facility clean, of course, any type of guest will be doing social distancing measures, hand sanitizing stations as well as mask stations,” Robinson said.
The barn has a history in Madisonville and staff want people to see it new and improved.
“It’s something new for the park so we’re excited to offer this to our community and regionally to other people as well,” Robinson said.
“We’re definitely excited to kick this journey off and hopefully create a lot of happy memories here,” Proffitt shared.
The barn can also be used for other events like reunions or corporate parties.
To book an event at the barn, you can email mahrpark@madisonvillegov.com or call 270-584-9017.
