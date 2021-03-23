5 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in our Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Illinois health officials reported 1,832 new coronavirus and 13 more deaths.
The state has now had 1,224,915 total cases and 21,116 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are three new cases in Wayne County and two new cases in Wabash County.
There were also no new deaths reported in our area.
The state dashboard shows Illinois has administered more than 4.7 million doses of vaccine.
Illinois has expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to higher education staff, government workers, and media.
Beginning Monday, March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,701 cases, 49 deaths
- White County - 1,645 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,317 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 537 cases, 12 deaths
