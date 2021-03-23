New committee aims at finding best fit for federal funds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - $35 million has been allotted to Vanderburgh County from the American Rescue Plan Act, which is a relief measure associated with the pandemic.
As 14 News reported earlier this month, county commissioners decided to create a group to help guide the spending of these funds.
There are perimeters on how and when this money can be spent.
“Gladly will follow any guidelines we’re told, we’re just tickled that we received such an amount,” County Commission Vice President Ben Shoulders smiled.
The group, being named the Vanderburgh County Road to Recovery committee, will give guidance.
“Broadband is one we really looked at hard and thought that would be a great potential use of the money,” Shoulders, who will lead the committee, stated.
The group is made up of seven members, including all three county commissioners, plus two county council members, alongside the county auditor and a former sheriff.
“We’ve got about 45 days, starting next Monday, to determine, decide, listen, lead and prioritize the best ways to spend this $35-million-dollars,” Shoulders calculated.
President Biden signed the bill on March 12.
Half of the allocated amount is expected locally by May 12, and the second half should arrive one year later.
All money must be spent by the end of 2024.
That committee will meet on Monday, March 29. It will be held at the Old National Event’s Plaza and will be open to the public.
Members expect to meet a handful of times within a 45-to-60-day window.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.