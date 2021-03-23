Mesker Park Zoo sees big crowds as weather warms up

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you’re looking for something to do over spring break, Mesker Park Zoo is open and seeing large crowds.
“It’s a fantastic year at the zoo. We have new exhibits opening like the Kinney families Penguins of Patagonia. We’ve made improvements to the tiger habitat,” shared Paul Bouseman, deputy director of Mesker Park Zoo. “We have beautiful bulbs growing right now on the ground, new trams will be in service soon, so it’s a great time this spring to come out with your family.”
The zoo is not selling tickets at the gate. You can click here to purchase your tickets.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.