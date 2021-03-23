Local economic boost for Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville is hosting the Division Two Elite Eight at the Ford Center but it’s more than just an event.
It’s actually a big economic boost for businesses.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced on Monday that hotels across the state lost about 45% of their revenue last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials from the Evansville Sports Corporation told 14 News they won’t be able to see the economic impact of the event until they receive all of the information from the hotels and other businesses, but in 2019, that number was around $650,000 for the region.
We’re told a majority of that number comes from hotels, seeing that during past events, around 1,000 rooms were occupied for just those participating in the event.
Officials tell us they expect that number to obviously be lower this year because not so many people will be traveling with the teams and attendance will be somewhat limited.
Officials say they’re estimating the impact could be around $500,000.
“Although the overall impact may be down a little bit this year, in general, this is extremely beneficial for this community and the businesses that support it. Again, you think about the hotels, you think about the staffing here at the arena, even getting into the shops and restaurants and the signage companies and all the vendors that help support these events in some way. There’s a lot of indirect spending that occurs as a result of these championship events,” Eric Marvin, Evansville Sports Corporation President said.
Marvin says that the city will be hosting this event until 2025 which is good news for future years and the economic impact it holds on businesses.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.