Local economic boost for Evansville

“Although the overall impact may be down a little bit this year, in general, this is extremely beneficial for this community and the businesses that support it. Again, you think about the hotels, you think about the staffing here at the arena, even getting into the shops and restaurants and the signage companies and all the vendors that help support these events in some way. There’s a lot of indirect spending that occurs as a result of these championship events,” Eric Marvin, Evansville Sports Corporation President said.