Ky. bill would allow extra year of eligibility

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky students may get a do-over for the past school year, including students who play high school sports.
Kentucky Senate Bill 128 was designed to give students K-12 the chance to redo this year to bring up their grades and test scores.
The bill would also allow for a fifth year of sports eligibility for senior athletes. The bill passed the Kentucky House and Senate, but it would still be up to each district to decide whether to allow students to redo the year.
The bill is awaiting Governor Beshear’s approval.
