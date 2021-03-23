Green River District reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths & 27 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported two new COVID-19 related deaths and 27 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 14 are in Daviess County, five are in Henderson County, three are in Union County, there are two in both Hancock and Ohio counties, and one new case in McLean County.
Green River health officials say the new deaths included a resident of Daviess County and a resident of Ohio County.
The district has recorded 20,584 total cases to the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Out of those cases, 18,452 residents of the seven-county district have recovered.
Those 16 and older can sign up to be on the vaccine waitlist at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Hospital officials say they’re still going to prioritize those in Phase 1A through 1C and those 50 and older. However, officials say if they see open appointment slots, they’ll start making appointments for those on the waitlist.
Officials encourage everyone to sign up through their website.
The state has reported ten straight weeks of declining cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,806 cases, 174 deaths, 8,862 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,821 cases, 56 deaths, 2,741 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,026 cases, 129 deaths, 3,754 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,424 cases, 52 deaths, 2,184 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,333 cases, 70 deaths, 3,783 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,160 cases, 19 deaths, 1,019 recovered
- McLean Co. - 833 cases, 28 deaths, 764 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,232 cases, 14 deaths, 1,130 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 796 cases, 16 deaths, 709 recovered
