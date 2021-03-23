Gov. Holcomb to give COVID-19 address Tuesday

By 14 News Staff | March 23, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT - Updated March 23 at 7:49 AM

INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will be giving an update Tuesday afternoon on the fight against COVID-19.

That’s set for 3:30 p.m.

It comes as the state’s COVID positivity rate sits just over 5 percent.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 678,000 Indiana residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

As for vaccines, Indiana sits just shy of 1 million Hoosiers who are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Those ages 40 and older are now eligible for vaccines.

To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing site locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 21,585 cases, 386 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 5,998 cases, 113 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 7,538 cases, 155 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 1,760 cases, 36 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,647 cases, 32 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,159 cases, 87 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,236 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,287 cases, 34 deaths

