Gibson County landowners fear property disputes

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County landowners took to the county commissioner’s meeting last Tuesday to raise the issue of land surveying.
While trying to sell some of his land, Richard Straub, of Haubstadt, discovered that there were two section corner markers by his property.
One, a pin in the middle of the road, he had been using for years as an identifier for his property line.
The other, which sits just off the road, Straub and his neighbor say was placed in 2016.
Sections are the 36 parcels of land that make up a town. They’re landmarked with stone or metal markers called Harrison monuments.
County Surveyor Scott Martin explained at the commission meeting that the 2016 marker was placed there because that’s where they believe the corner of the section has always been.
He said that was based on existing information dating back to the 1800′s.
The monument that was in the center of the road is what Straub claimed his deed uses to define where his property line sits.
Martin admitted that in previous surveys that marker had been used to mark the section corner, but he went on to say that it isn’t his job to perpetuate that corner.
“My responsibility is to retrace the steps of the original survey,” he said. “We don’t just go and say, ‘Okay, what did the last guy do?’”
Straub said that since his deed simply states that his property begins a certain number of feet from the section corner, an outside party investigating that would use the 2016 and not the one that had been used when his deed was written.
His neighbor explained to 14 News that if the 2016 marker is used as the reference point, he loses several feet of land on the side and front of his property.
That would mean in 2015 when he bought his house, he paid for land that he doesn’t actually own.
Martin did not comment on whether that is the case because he did not have the deed available to make that judgment.
14 News reached out to Martin but has yet to receive clarification on how the land will be assessed.
The Gibson County Commissioners tabled the topic at the previous meeting, and they are set to discuss it again next week.
