Gas issues resolved in Albion

ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - We have a 14 News update on that situation in Albion we told you about Monday.
A representative from the State Fire Marshal’s Office says they discovered a few violations with the tanks at both the Casey’s and Phillips 66 in Albion on March 16.
He says they were “Red Tagged” because the discrepancies were not corrected.
That means the tanks can’t be filled, but they can continue to dispense fuel out of them.
The pumps were bagged off because the tanks were empty.
The official says an inspector was on site Tuesday morning who was able to remove the red tags.
He says the tanks can now be filled again.
We’re told there were no issues with water in the tanks, which a Casey’s employee told us might be the case.
The representative from the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office says it’s a coincidence and extremely rare that two unrelated gas stations in the same town would have the same sort of violation issues.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.