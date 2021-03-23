Eryn Gould named MVC Player of the Week

In Saturday’s opener, the senior was walked on three occasions. That tied for the conference’s highest mark by a player in a game this season. In the second contest, she garnered another walk, but took full advantage of the pitches that were thrown her way, going 2-3 with a grand slam that lifted UE to a 7-3 victory. On Sunday, another home run was pivotal to Evansville clinching the series. Her 2-run home run in the 5th inning added some important insurance that helped UE finish with a 7-4 triumph. She also walked two more times in the game.