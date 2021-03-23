Eryn Gould named MVC Player of the Week

ST. LOUIS (WFIE) -Eryn Gould slugged 1.800 and reached base 83.3% of the time in the University of Evansville softball team’s series against Loyola and was recognized on Monday as the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week.
Gould’s efforts helped the Purple Aces earn the series victory over the Ramblers with UE taking the final two games of the series. The Mt. Carmel, Ill. native finished with a .833 on-base percentage over the weekend. She reached base with six walks, three of which were intentional, while also being hit by a pitch. Gould batted .600 with three hits in five at-bats but made the most out of those changes, belting two home runs while tallying six RBI.
In Saturday’s opener, the senior was walked on three occasions. That tied for the conference’s highest mark by a player in a game this season. In the second contest, she garnered another walk, but took full advantage of the pitches that were thrown her way, going 2-3 with a grand slam that lifted UE to a 7-3 victory. On Sunday, another home run was pivotal to Evansville clinching the series. Her 2-run home run in the 5th inning added some important insurance that helped UE finish with a 7-4 triumph. She also walked two more times in the game.
The last time Gould earned a MVC Player of the Week accolade was on April 22, 2019.
Evansville’s homestand continues on Wednesday with a 5 p.m. contest against SIU Edwardsville inside Cooper Stadium.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
