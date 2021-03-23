COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund announces 14th round of allocations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded its 14th round of allocations, which granted nearly $400,000 to all 15 nonprofits who applied.
Organizers say in total, the response fund has distributed more than $3.3 million to nonprofits in the five-county region who are responding to critical needs related to the pandemic.
This round of allocations will help provide COVID-19 antibody testing for donated blood, zoo memberships for ALICE households, food for at-risk children, staffing needs, programs to support social-emotional learning for kids, clinic supplies and security/safety equipment.
As a part of this round, officials say the Public Education Foundation was awarded $30,000 for the “House Project.” Instead of purchasing lumber for a house, the lumber will be used to construct 85 tables and chairs for flexible outdoor seating at 15 schools within the EVSC. A portion of the award will go toward the purchase of a home lot for the 2021-2022 school year.
Stir-n-Up Hope in Ferdinand was awarded $30,000 to support youth in the care of the Spencer County Juvenile Probation Office. Those funds will underwrite 16 weeks of Equine-Assisted Learning for 48 juvenile offenders.
13th round funding recipients:
- American Red Cross of Southwestern Indiana - Evansville - Awarded $18,750
- Evansville Zoological Society - Evansville - Awarded $25,000
- G E M Ministries - Boonville - Awarded $20,000
- Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry - Garrett, Indiana - Awarded $10,000
- House of Bread and Peace - Evansville - Awarded $15,000
- Louis J. Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville - Evansville - Awarded $60,000
- Mt. Vernon Ministerial Association - Mt. Vernon - Awarded $10,287
- Muslim Association of So. Indiana for Health Advancement - Evansville - Awarded $20,000
- Ozanam Family Shelter - Evansville - Awarded $35,000
- Public Education Foundation - Evansville - Awarded $30,000
- Spencer County CASA - Rockport - Awarded $60,000
- Stir-n-Up Hope - Rockport - Awarded $60,000
- Stir-n-Up Hope - Ferdinand - Awarded $30,000
- Sycamore Rehabilitation Services - Evansville - Awarded $10,000
- United Way of Southwestern Indiana - Evansville - Awarded $25,000
- Urban Seeds - Evansville - Awarded $25,000
