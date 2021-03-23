On Alert for severe storms Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Scattered showers will depart the Tri-State on Tuesday night. Skies will clear on Wednesday with morning lows in the middle 50s and afternoon highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds will increase by Wednesday night as a cold front pushes toward the area. The cold front will likely trigger a couple of rounds of storms on Thursday. The first round in the morning would likely produce locally heavy rain and some hail, while afternoon/evening storms would likely be more favorable for strong winds and possible tornadoes. The high on Thursday will top out in the lower 70s. Rain will taper off early Friday, with partial clearing and a cooler high of 65 degrees. Saturday will be sunny and dry with a high of 75. More showers and storms possible on Sunday with a high of 64. Rain returns for Tuesday next week