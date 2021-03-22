Spring cleanup starts Monday in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Spring cleanup begins Monday in Henderson.
City officials say this year it’s happening in two phases.
They say those living south of Second Street should have their items out for pickup Monday no later than 7 a.m.
As for those north of Second Street, you should have your items out for pick up at 7 a.m. on Monday, April 26.
Officials say it will take crews a couple of days to come and collect, but they will only be collecting one time.
City leaders say tree limbs, broken furniture and other large items you’d usually take to the landfill are allowed, but they won’t take things like tires, batteries or refrigerators.
