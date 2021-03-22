Spencer Co. has only new COVID-19 death reported in Ind.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, Indiana reported 516 new COVID-19 cases and just one new death.
That death was in Spencer Co.
That brings the total in the state to 678,416 cases and 12,537 deaths.
The map shows eight new cases in Vanderburgh County, one new cases in Dubois County, three new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Perry County, zero new cases in Posey County, five new cases in Gibson County, zero new cases in Spencer County, and zero new cases in Pike County.
The COVID-19 testing site at the CK Newsome Center in Evansville has been extended through April.
Anyone who lives and works in the Evansville region can come and be tested at this location for free.
Hours are Monday through Friday from 8 in the morning to 8 at night.
Those needing a test can register at lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1116.
Hoosiers ages 40 and older are eligible for vaccines.
To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone can call 211.
As of Monday, a total of 2,396,832 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 1,442,254 first doses and 954,578 individuals who are fully vaccinated.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,585 cases, 386 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,998 cases, 113 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,538 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,760 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,647 cases, 32 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,159 cases, 87 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,236 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,287 cases, 34 deaths
