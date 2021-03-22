Showers and thunderstorms return this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -After a sunny and pleasant weekend, active weather returns to the Tri-State this week. The first round of showers and thunderstorms will move into the region on Tuesday. Highs will climb into the lower 60s with scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two during the afternoon and evening. Rain will taper off early Wednesday, and south winds will push highs into the lower 70s. Another weather maker arrives on Thursday with more showers and thunderstorms and highs near 70. Clearing and cooler for Friday with a high of 58. Over the weekend, rain chances return on Saturday night and Sunday. Highs on Saturday in the lower 70s. Sunday will be cooler with a high of 60. A few lingering showers possible on Monday.