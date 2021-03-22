Owensboro officials looking at lighting up 5th St.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro’s Northwest Neighborhood Alliance wants to light up 5th Street.
Alliance Chairperson Rafe Bucker said the lights are something the entire community is asking for.
He says if you walk along west 5th Street at night, it’s too dark and lights would increase safety in the neighborhood. With all the things going on in Kendall Perkins Park, Bucker wants the lights to help attract visitors to that part of town.
“I am most looking forward to walking the boulevard with the lights. If you walk down 2nd Street at night, it is really dope. It’s got that old-time feel to it,” explained Rafe Bucker, chairperson for the NNA. “Man it’s really nice. I am hoping it gets done, and I am looking forward to walking up and down the street.”
City officials are currently considering the request.
