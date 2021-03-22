OPS, DCPS returning to 5-day in-person learning schedule this week

Staff members at Whitesville Elementary School preparing for students to resume in-person learning five days a week on Monday. (Source: Whitesville Elementary School)
By Keaton Eberly | March 21, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT - Updated March 21 at 8:38 PM

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Staff members at Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools are gearing up to welcome their students back to the classrooms five days a week.

The two school districts previously made a joint announcement in February about resuming a five-day schedule for in-person learning, which starts on Monday.

