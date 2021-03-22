New texting scam surfaces claiming to be from Fifth Third Bank

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A new texting scam has surfaced this time claiming to be from Fifth Third Bank.
The text states:
“Dear Fifth Third Banking customer, as a part of our commitment to keep your account secure, we have detected an activity on your Fifth Third Banking Account and we are placing a hold on your Fifth Third Banking account for your protection. Please click the link below and follow the instructions to unlock your account.”
FOX19′s tech expert Dave Hattar advises to step back and read through the text again to determine the red flags.
Hattar says that the link at the bottom of the text does not go to Fifth Third Bank’s website but leads to another site.
Some other red flags include:
- The message was sent to about a dozen people at the same time
- It has many grammatical errors
- The recipient might not have a Fifth Third Bank account
“A regional bank like Fifth Third or big banks like Wells Fargo or some sort of national bank, they know that they’re going to be able to ensnare a lot of customers just throwing out a name like that,” Hattar said.
Scammers with this particular type of scam could be after personal information, bank account login, or money.
Internet scams are a business the FBI says cashed in for more than $4.2 billion in 2020.
The best way to avoid getting scammed is not to click the link and just delete the message.
“I think really the best defense against all of this sort stuff is to stop, think, protect. When you get something like this, stop and read it carefully,” Hattar said.
