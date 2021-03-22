Man quits job, cleans litter along road in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gary Gothay, of Princeton, spent Monday clearing trash from South Richland Creek Drive.
Removing litter from the roads of Gibson County isn’t his job.
In fact, Gothay quit his regular job at 7 a.m. He spotted the garbage while on his way home.
”Honestly, I just saw it and I don’t know, it made me mad enough to do something about it,” he said.
He took to pulling trash out of the weeds before bagging it all up.
Gothay said the project gave him a way to keep the day productive.
“I can’t control how I get treated at work,” he explained. “I can do something about this. Good thing I had trash bags in my truck.”
According to him, the amount of litter he sees in Gibson County is too much, but he figured if he was going to complain about it, he had a responsibility to do something about it.
He says he’d prefer to not have to be the one to clean the county’s streets, but for today, it was something to do.
“It’s keeping me out of my mind,” he said. “I’m more focused on cleaning up this trash than I am on what I’m going to do for money.”
After seven hours of work, Gothay left with a truck full of garbage, and an open schedule for tomorrow.
