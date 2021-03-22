KWC to make decision on class status Mon. after pausing in-person classes last week

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Kentucky Wesleyan College say they’ll be re-evaluating the school’s learning status Monday morning.
Last week, in-person classes and activities were put on hold because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Out of the 800 or so students, 15 tested positive and 26 were in quarantine.
Officials say they’re not sure how the outbreak started, but say it spread in between groups of friends or people working together.
Students will be remote learning Monday.
We’ll keep you up to date on that decision when it’s made this morning.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.