Kenton Crews named MVC Player of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -After recording the first cycle since 1977 for the Aces, University of Evansville baseball redshirt senior Kenton Crews has been named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week, it was announced in a release by the Conference office on Monday.
Achieving a feat that has not been accomplished at Evansville in nearly 45 years, Crews turned-in a strong weekend. After making a pinch hit appearance on Saturday and going 1-for-1, Crews shined on Sunday. The Lincoln City, Ind. native opened the game with a triple in the first inning, followed by a double in the third. In the seventh, Crews smashed a two-run home run in the seventh and in the bottom of the eighth completed the first cycle in program DI history with a base hit. Crews was 4-for-5 on the day, recording four RBI and scoring two runs.
The honor follows junior Shane Gray’s Pitcher of the Week honor earned after the opening week of the season. The last MVC Player of the Week award was earned by junior Tanner Crews, who received the recognition on Feb. 17, 2020.
The Aces are back at German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium this weekend with a four-game set against Xavier, beginning Friday at 6 PM.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
