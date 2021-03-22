Kenton Crews named MVC Player of the Week

Achieving a feat that has not been accomplished at Evansville in nearly 45 years, Crews turned-in a strong weekend. After making a pinch hit appearance on Saturday and going 1-for-1, Crews shined on Sunday. The Lincoln City, Ind. native opened the game with a triple in the first inning, followed by a double in the third. In the seventh, Crews smashed a two-run home run in the seventh and in the bottom of the eighth completed the first cycle in program DI history with a base hit. Crews was 4-for-5 on the day, recording four RBI and scoring two runs.