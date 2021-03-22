Hopkins Co. records 81 new COVID cases over past week; Green River District up 30 new cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Monday, the Green River District Health Department is reporting 30 additional COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.
Of those new cases, 20 are in Daviess County, six are in Henderson County, two are in Union County, and there’s one new case in both Hancock and Ohio counties.
The district has recorded 20,557 total cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Out of those who tested positive, officials say 18,415 residents of the seven-county district have recovered.
Green River health officials say last week the district saw three COVID-19 related deaths.
The Hopkins County Health Department is reporting 81 new cases over the past week. Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have had 4,026 total cases. Of those residents who tested positive, 3,754 of them made recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 143 active cases in the community.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says those 50 and older will be able to get their shot Monday as part of Phase 1C.
The state has reported ten straight weeks of declining cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,792 cases, 173 deaths, 8,846 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,820 cases, 55 deaths, 2,741 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,026 cases, 129 deaths, 3,754 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,422 cases, 51 deaths, 2,183 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,328 cases, 70 deaths, 3,772 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,160 cases, 19 deaths, 1,016 recovered
- McLean Co. - 832 cases, 28 deaths, 762 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,229 cases, 14 deaths, 1,130 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 794 cases, 16 deaths, 706 recovered
