Gov. Beshear signs HB 95 to cap insulin costs

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 95.
This bill will help Kentuckians with diabetes by capping the cost of insulin at $30 per 30-day supply for those with state-regulated health care plans or plans purchased on the marketplace exchange, state employees and people under group plans.
Before it was sent to Governor Beshear’s desk, HB 95 passed the Kentucky House of Representatives and Kentucky Senate without a single negative vote.
The Governor also signed 12 other bills that support and expand quality health care for Kentucky families. He vetoed five bills that would strip power from the executive branch, in some cases violating the Constitution or risking significant taxpayer dollars.
“Health care is a human right,” said Gov. Beshear. “Capping the cost of insulin was the right thing to do to support every Kentuckian who has had to risk their own life or be afraid of permanently damaging their health just because they could not afford insulin. Today, they no longer have to live in fear – now this lifesaving medicine is affordable.”
In addition to capping the price of insulin, HB 95 also requires health care benefit plans to provide the needed equipment, supplies and outpatient training and education to help diabetics stay healthy, and forbids any reductions from this coverage by others involved in coverage.
More than half a million Kentuckians have diabetes; Kentucky ranks seventh-highest in the U.S. for diabetes prevalence. While companies pay $2 to $7 to manufacture a single vial, some Kentuckians have had to pay more than $1,000 a month for their lifesaving supply.
