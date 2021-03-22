EFD works four separate fires Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday was busy for the Evansville Fire Department.
They say they responded to four separate fires.
The first was just after 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of Oak Hill Road.
Crews say there was fire in the basement that extended through the walls into the attic.
It took about 20 minutes to get the fire out.
Officials say working smoke detectors saved the family’s life. They say the fire started in a utility room, and has been ruled accidental.
The next fire was at a garage in the 2500 block of Baker Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.
Officials say the garage was fully involved when crews arrived. Nobody was home.
The cause of the fire will likely be undetermined due to the amount of damage.
Around 11:30 a.m., crews were called to a house in the 1400 block of S. Grand Ave.
They say it took about ten minutes to get the fire out.
Crews say the home has been vacant for about four years, and the cause is still under investigation.
One firefighter had a minor burn to his ear and cheek.
Around 10:45 p.m., crews were called to the 600 block of S. Alvord Blvd. after they say a dryer caught fire.
Officials say an adult and three children escaped unharmed.
The Red Cross was called to help the family.
