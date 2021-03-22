C.K. Newsome testing extended; Vaccine clinic set for city/county employees

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The COVID-19 testing site at C.K. Newsome Center in Evansville has been extended through April.
Anyone who lives and works in Evansville region can come and be tested at this location for free.
Hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Registration is required.
Those needing a test can register at lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1116.
The center is located on Walnut Street.
Reopen Evansville also announced a COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at for all eligible city and county government employees.
It happening at the Old National Events Plaza on March 26th from 8:30 a.m to 1 p.m.
Employees must be at least 40 years old or a first responder.
