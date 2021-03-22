Bicyclist taken to Memorial Hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Monday.
Authorities responded to the 3600 block of Portersville Road just after 11 a.m.
Police say a vehicle was nearing a crosswalk as a bicyclist was attempting to cross the road using the crosswalk. That’s when police say the vehicle hit the bicyclist, throwing the driver from the bicycle onto the roadway.
We are told the bicycle was thrown approximately 25 yards north from the initial impact
The bicyclist was taken to Memorial Hospital for his injuries.
Police say the driver of the vehicle was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian causing bodily injury.
