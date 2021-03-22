Asian American community reacts to uptick in hate crimes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An analysis done by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism showed an uptick in Asian American hate crimes from 2019 to 2020.
Here at the local level, law enforcement leaders in Evansville tell us there haven’t been reported hate crimes, but the fear remains in place.
Jenbian Tsai has lived in the United States since 1983.
”In the 80s and the 90s it wasn’t like this, people were more welcoming and tolerant,” Jenbian Tsai, the Chinese Culture Association President said.
Tsai recalling last week’s mass shooting in Atlanta, killing eight people. Six of the women were of Asian descent, including four who were Korean.
”It’s not the first incident. It’s been going on and it’s kind of culminated,” Tsai said.
Tsai says he feels the uptick of hate crimes against Asian-Americans largely stemmed from the coronavirus pandemic.
”Our political leader has been inciting, been divisive, toward China in particular. For a lot of people, it’s like a call to action,” Tsai stated. “People hear our president and secretary of state say things like that and say ‘oh yeah we need to go out and kick those people.”
Local officials say there haven’t been any recently reported hate crime incidents against Asian-Americans, but Tsai says that doesn’t mean they aren’t happening.
”Asian people normally keep to themselves. They don’t want to raise hell and say ‘oh he’s hitting me or he spit on me,’ explained Tsai. “The Asian culture just take it and swallow the pride and move on.”
Tsai says that’s why it’s important for local leaders to have conversations in their community even if hate crimes haven’t been reported.
”Our political leaders in the city like the mayor and commissioners around here, they can do a little bit of talking and say ‘hey we don’t want to see that kind of violence in our city. We want our city to remain welcoming to the minority immigrants,” Tsai said.
Tsai says he and his family have not experienced any harassment, but as these crimes rise, so does the fear.
