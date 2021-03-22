Archaeological project underway at Angel Mounds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s been some activity at Angel Mounds State Historic Site.
Two DNR vehicles were seen blocking the entrance Monday afternoon.
Officials from Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites says an archaeological project was taking place.
They say there will be more information to share in the coming weeks when the project is completed.
Officials say Angel Mounds has been the site of ongoing archaeological investigations for more than 100 years and periodically limits access when work is in progress.
They say this will not affect the normal operating hours of the site, Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
