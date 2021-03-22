Aces volleyball drops opener at Illinois State

Evansville had a nice start to the second frame. After ISU scored the first two points, the Aces registered seven of the next nine points to go up 7-4. Melanie Feliciano had it going, recording four kills over that span. The Redbirds came back to tie it at 9-9, but UE fended off the challenge with Alondra Vazquez posting a pair of kills in a 3-0 stretch. That is when Illinois State turned the tide. A 7-1 run put them back in front by a 16-13 margin and they would go on to take the set by a 25-19 score to grab a 2-0 lead.