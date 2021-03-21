USI volleyball loses 2 straight for first time all season

The 13th-ranked Eagles only lost two matches prior to the Quincy-hosted triangular, but struggled to grasp a lead in the sets against both the Hawks and Panthers. On the day, USI was unable to attack effectively during each contest, hitting at a clip of .150 in the matchup versus Quincy and only .036 against Drury. Leading the Eagles’ offensive effort was freshman Abby Weber, who posted 25 kills with 28.0 points over six sets. Weber flew around on defensive throughout the matchups as well, laying out for 19 digs (second most for USI). Callie Gubera led the USI defensive effort along with Sidney Hegg. Gubera went for 20 digs over the six sets while Hegg thwarted eight opposing attacks with four being solo blocks. In addition to her eight blocks, the junior middle blocker Hegg added 7.5 points with two kills, four digs, and one assist. The offensive efforts of Weber were followed by Leah Anderson with 20 total kills while fellow sophomore Katherine Koch had 15 kills.