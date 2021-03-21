USI men’s soccer battles back to tie Rockhurst

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer and Rockhurst University battled to a 1-1 tie Sunday afternoon in Springfield, Illinois. The Screaming Eagles has a 3-3-1 record at the end of today’s action, while Rockhurst is 1-4-3 this season.
After a scoreless first half, Rockhurst was the first to find the back of the net with a tally at 61:29 in the second half. USI would knot the match at 1-1 on a goal by senior forward Graham Miller at 79:06. The teams battled on through the end of regulation and continue on to overtime.
Both overtimes would continue much as regulation did, with the Eagles and Hawks battling to a draw. Rockhurst had a 3-1 advantage in shots in overtime, while the teams were even in corner kicks, 1-1. Between the posts, senior goalkeeper Justin Faas picked up the tie and saw his record go to 3-3-1. Faas faced a total of 12 shots, making four saves.
Up Next for the Eagles: USI comes home to Strassweg Field next weekend for a pair of GLVC games, hosting Southwest Baptist University Friday at 5 p.m. and Drury University Sunday at noon. SBU is 2-3-1 after today’s action, while Drury, which plays at McKendree University Friday before coming to USI, is 3-3-0.
The Eagles lead the all-time series with Southwest Baptist University, 2-0-0, after winning the first match-up in GLVC action on the road in 2019, 3-1. The first USI victory over SBU was in 1999 when the Eagles captured a 3-0 road win.
USI trails in the all-time series with Drury, 12-3-2, but is even with the Panthers over the last five matches, 2-2-1. The Eagles lost the last meeting with the Panthers in 2019, 4-0, on the road.
