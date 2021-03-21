Union County wrestling in 2nd place heading into KHSAA state finals

By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly | March 20, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 11:16 PM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Union County has long had one of the most dominant wrestling programs in the Bluegrass State. The Braves have won 12 total state championships, including the last five consecutively.

On Saturday, Union County began its quest for a sixth straight title in the semistate round, which was created this year to help cut down the crowd sizes at state.

As a team, the Braves finished with 92.5 points and will head into next week’s state finals in second place behind Trinity (Louisville), which scored 102 points.

The next closest local team was Ohio County, which finished in 12th place with 12 points.

The final individual standings for each weight class are outlined in the following (Only the TOP TWO will advance to the state finals at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, Kentucky):

106 POUNDS

1st Place - Jordyn Raney of Union County

2nd Place - Breyden Whorton of LaRue County

3rd Place - Amari Hardin of John Hardin

4th Place - Jacob McDonald of Taylor County

5th Place - Logan Brown of Caldwell County

6th Place - JaRi Campbell of Christian County

7th Place - Trushaun Matt of Hopkinsville

8th Place - Payton Durbin of Meade County

113 POUNDS

1st Place - Leland Reeves of Taylor County

2nd Place - Hunter Jenkins of Union County

3rd Place - Colin Teutsch of Caldwell County

4th Place - David Griffith of Meade County

5th Place - Maximus Beltran of Central Hardin

6th Place - Holden Schneider of Hopkinsville

7th Place - Brock Gross of LaRue County

8th Place - Barrett Fulton of Ohio County

120 POUNDS

1st Place - Trayce Eckman of Union County

2nd Place - Timothy Nichols of Caldwell County

3rd Place - Tyler Lattin of Meade County

4th Place - Ryan Portwood of North Hardin

5th Place - Deameion Leavell of Christian County

6th Place - Parker McKee of McCracken County

7th Place - Connor Metcalf of LaRue County

8th Place - Derrick Beckley of Taylor County

126 POUNDS

1st Place - Jayden Frazier of Paducah Tilghman

2nd Place - Braedon Herron of North Hardin

3rd Place - Lucas Ricketts of Union County

4th Place - Charlie Tucker of John Hardin

5th Place - David Gerkin of Apollo

6th Place - Devavion Armstard of Central Hardin

7th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached

8th Place - Gage Fowler of Christian County

8th Place - Cofy Walls of Caldwell County

132 POUNDS

1st Place - Eli Peyton of Paducah Tilghman

2nd Place - Thomas Hoppes of LaRue County

3rd Place - Riley Johnson of Caldwell County

4th Place - Glenn Mayes of Union County

5th Place - Jacob Fulkerson of Central Hardin

6th Place - Hunter Hawthorne of McCracken County

7th Place - Mason Raines of Meade County

8th Place - Caleb Tolson of Daviess County

138 POUNDS

1st Place - Devon Herron of North Hardin

2nd Place - Austin Grant-Hall of Christian County

3rd Place - Gavin Ricketts of Union County

4th Place - Jack James of Paducah Tilghman

5th Place - Keaton Elliott of Calloway County

6th Place - Levi Stull of Meade County

7th Place - Mason Polston of Central Hardin

8th Place - Westin Brown of LaRue County

145 POUNDS

1st Place - Malachi Rider of Paducah Tilghman

2nd Place - Gabe Fortier of LaRue County

3rd Place - Caige Clark of Ohio County

4th Place - Caden Rodriguez of Meade County

5th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached

6th Place - Ronald McGee of Hopkinsville

6th Place - Mason Kellett of Christian County

7th Place - JT King of Bardstown

8th Place - Trayton Stargill of Taylor County

152 POUNDS

1st Place - Payne Carr of Union County

2nd Place - David Conner of Paducah Tilghman

3rd Place - Colton Smallwood of McCracken County

4th Place - Nick Avery of Owensboro

5th Place - Ethan Futrell of Calloway County

6th Place - Caleb Baumgardner of Central Hardin

7th Place - Matthew Ball of LaRue County

8th Place - Austin Head of Bardstown

160 POUNDS

1st Place - Seth Slayton of Paducah Tilghman

2nd Place - Quinten Cox of Union County

3rd Place - Conner Geise of Meade County

4th Place - Jybari Springs of John Hardin

5th Place - Austin Shaffer of LaRue County

6th Place - Jacob Newby of Christian County

7th Place - John Jarvis of Central Hardin

8th Place - Jermaine Poynter of Henderson County

170 POUNDS

1st Place - Dalton Russelburg of Union County

2nd Place - Dylan Walls of Caldwell County

3rd Place - Cameron Baker of Apollo

4th Place - Benicio Mariscal Carter of John Hardin

5th Place - Caileb Hills of Meade County

6th Place - Alex Schlei of McCracken County

7th Place - Chistopher Mooney of Paducah Tilghman

8th Place - Landon Barnes of Central Hardin

182 POUNDS

1st Place - Stephen Little of Union County

2nd Place - Spencer Redwine of Paducah Tilghman

3rd Place - Colin Walls of Caldwell County

4th Place - Conner Tolson of Daviess County

5th Place - Nick Watters of Calloway County

6th Place - Gabriel Ramirez of Central Hardin

7th Place - DJ Riggins of Taylor County

8th Place - Tony Logalbo of John Hardin

195 POUNDS

1st Place - Oscar (J.T.) Adams of Christian County

2nd Place - Conner Lambert of LaRue County

3rd Place - Jimmy Mooney of Paducah Tilghman

4th Place - Timarian Bledsoe of Calloway County

5th Place - Paxton Ervin of Union County

6th Place - Marcus James of Taylor County

7th Place - Seth Serra of Central Hardin

8th Place - Austin Ellis of Meade County

220 POUNDS

1st Place - Uriah Virzi of Paducah Tilghman

2nd Place - Darius Moore of Union County

3rd Place - Thomas Boone of LaRue County

4th Place - Austin Silva of John Hardin

5th Place - Anthony (A.J.) Harvey of Christian County

6th Place - Zach Leonard of Meade County

7th Place - Clayton Hockman of Central Hardin

8th Place - Rance Hawkins of Henderson County

285 POUNDS

1st Place - TyDarius Kelly of Christian County

2nd Place - Andrew Pottle of Ohio County

3rd Place - Matthew Mooney of Paducah Tilghman

4th Place - Davis Pike of Union County

5th Place - Say Moe of Daviess County

6th Place - Che Smith of Meade County

7th Place - Levi Talbert of North Hardin

8th Place - Blaize Cart of Apollo

