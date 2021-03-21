Union County wrestling in 2nd place heading into KHSAA state finals

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Union County has long had one of the most dominant wrestling programs in the Bluegrass State. The Braves have won 12 total state championships, including the last five consecutively.
On Saturday, Union County began its quest for a sixth straight title in the semistate round, which was created this year to help cut down the crowd sizes at state.
As a team, the Braves finished with 92.5 points and will head into next week’s state finals in second place behind Trinity (Louisville), which scored 102 points.
The next closest local team was Ohio County, which finished in 12th place with 12 points.
The final individual standings for each weight class are outlined in the following (Only the TOP TWO will advance to the state finals at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, Kentucky):
106 POUNDS
1st Place - Jordyn Raney of Union County
2nd Place - Breyden Whorton of LaRue County
3rd Place - Amari Hardin of John Hardin
4th Place - Jacob McDonald of Taylor County
5th Place - Logan Brown of Caldwell County
6th Place - JaRi Campbell of Christian County
7th Place - Trushaun Matt of Hopkinsville
8th Place - Payton Durbin of Meade County
113 POUNDS
1st Place - Leland Reeves of Taylor County
2nd Place - Hunter Jenkins of Union County
3rd Place - Colin Teutsch of Caldwell County
4th Place - David Griffith of Meade County
5th Place - Maximus Beltran of Central Hardin
6th Place - Holden Schneider of Hopkinsville
7th Place - Brock Gross of LaRue County
8th Place - Barrett Fulton of Ohio County
120 POUNDS
1st Place - Trayce Eckman of Union County
2nd Place - Timothy Nichols of Caldwell County
3rd Place - Tyler Lattin of Meade County
4th Place - Ryan Portwood of North Hardin
5th Place - Deameion Leavell of Christian County
6th Place - Parker McKee of McCracken County
7th Place - Connor Metcalf of LaRue County
8th Place - Derrick Beckley of Taylor County
126 POUNDS
1st Place - Jayden Frazier of Paducah Tilghman
2nd Place - Braedon Herron of North Hardin
3rd Place - Lucas Ricketts of Union County
4th Place - Charlie Tucker of John Hardin
5th Place - David Gerkin of Apollo
6th Place - Devavion Armstard of Central Hardin
7th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
8th Place - Gage Fowler of Christian County
8th Place - Cofy Walls of Caldwell County
132 POUNDS
1st Place - Eli Peyton of Paducah Tilghman
2nd Place - Thomas Hoppes of LaRue County
3rd Place - Riley Johnson of Caldwell County
4th Place - Glenn Mayes of Union County
5th Place - Jacob Fulkerson of Central Hardin
6th Place - Hunter Hawthorne of McCracken County
7th Place - Mason Raines of Meade County
8th Place - Caleb Tolson of Daviess County
138 POUNDS
1st Place - Devon Herron of North Hardin
2nd Place - Austin Grant-Hall of Christian County
3rd Place - Gavin Ricketts of Union County
4th Place - Jack James of Paducah Tilghman
5th Place - Keaton Elliott of Calloway County
6th Place - Levi Stull of Meade County
7th Place - Mason Polston of Central Hardin
8th Place - Westin Brown of LaRue County
145 POUNDS
1st Place - Malachi Rider of Paducah Tilghman
2nd Place - Gabe Fortier of LaRue County
3rd Place - Caige Clark of Ohio County
4th Place - Caden Rodriguez of Meade County
5th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
6th Place - Ronald McGee of Hopkinsville
6th Place - Mason Kellett of Christian County
7th Place - JT King of Bardstown
8th Place - Trayton Stargill of Taylor County
152 POUNDS
1st Place - Payne Carr of Union County
2nd Place - David Conner of Paducah Tilghman
3rd Place - Colton Smallwood of McCracken County
4th Place - Nick Avery of Owensboro
5th Place - Ethan Futrell of Calloway County
6th Place - Caleb Baumgardner of Central Hardin
7th Place - Matthew Ball of LaRue County
8th Place - Austin Head of Bardstown
160 POUNDS
1st Place - Seth Slayton of Paducah Tilghman
2nd Place - Quinten Cox of Union County
3rd Place - Conner Geise of Meade County
4th Place - Jybari Springs of John Hardin
5th Place - Austin Shaffer of LaRue County
6th Place - Jacob Newby of Christian County
7th Place - John Jarvis of Central Hardin
8th Place - Jermaine Poynter of Henderson County
170 POUNDS
1st Place - Dalton Russelburg of Union County
2nd Place - Dylan Walls of Caldwell County
3rd Place - Cameron Baker of Apollo
4th Place - Benicio Mariscal Carter of John Hardin
5th Place - Caileb Hills of Meade County
6th Place - Alex Schlei of McCracken County
7th Place - Chistopher Mooney of Paducah Tilghman
8th Place - Landon Barnes of Central Hardin
182 POUNDS
1st Place - Stephen Little of Union County
2nd Place - Spencer Redwine of Paducah Tilghman
3rd Place - Colin Walls of Caldwell County
4th Place - Conner Tolson of Daviess County
5th Place - Nick Watters of Calloway County
6th Place - Gabriel Ramirez of Central Hardin
7th Place - DJ Riggins of Taylor County
8th Place - Tony Logalbo of John Hardin
195 POUNDS
1st Place - Oscar (J.T.) Adams of Christian County
2nd Place - Conner Lambert of LaRue County
3rd Place - Jimmy Mooney of Paducah Tilghman
4th Place - Timarian Bledsoe of Calloway County
5th Place - Paxton Ervin of Union County
6th Place - Marcus James of Taylor County
7th Place - Seth Serra of Central Hardin
8th Place - Austin Ellis of Meade County
220 POUNDS
1st Place - Uriah Virzi of Paducah Tilghman
2nd Place - Darius Moore of Union County
3rd Place - Thomas Boone of LaRue County
4th Place - Austin Silva of John Hardin
5th Place - Anthony (A.J.) Harvey of Christian County
6th Place - Zach Leonard of Meade County
7th Place - Clayton Hockman of Central Hardin
8th Place - Rance Hawkins of Henderson County
285 POUNDS
1st Place - TyDarius Kelly of Christian County
2nd Place - Andrew Pottle of Ohio County
3rd Place - Matthew Mooney of Paducah Tilghman
4th Place - Davis Pike of Union County
5th Place - Say Moe of Daviess County
6th Place - Che Smith of Meade County
7th Place - Levi Talbert of North Hardin
8th Place - Blaize Cart of Apollo
