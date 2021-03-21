Teen arrested after overnight police chase

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville teen is facing charges after a police chase overnight.
Geoffrey Greer, 18, was booked into the Warrick County Jail just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. He was bonded out four hours later.
Chandler Police say an officer was sitting at a red light on S.R. 62, when he saw a car speeding towards him on Lynch Road.
As the car approached the intersection, the officer says the light turned green, and the car slid sideways into the intersection to head west on S.R. 62.
The officer says he tried to pull the car over, but the driver turned off his lights in an attempt to get away.
Police say he reached speeds of 100 mph.
They say Greer exited onto I-69, but finally pulled over between the Lynch and Morgan Ave. exits.
Police say Greer did not give them a reason for running.
He’s charged with resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
