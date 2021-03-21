Police: U-haul truck driver high on K2 crashes with deputy’s cruiser

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A driver is facing charges after a crash early Sunday morning.
It happened around 4 a.m. at N. Green Street and 5th Street in Henderson.
Police say it involved a Henderson County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a rented U-Haul pick-up.
The say the driver of the U-Haul, 30-year-old Brett Simpson was under the influence of drugs.
The say he admitted to smoking K2 while he was driving.
Simpson was taken to the hospital and then to jail, where police say they found marijuana on him.
Police didn’t say if the deputy was hurt.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.