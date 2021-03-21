Owensboro woman badly hurt in rollover crash

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Daviess County say a woman is stable after she was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
They say she was driving west on the U.S. 60 Bypass around 7 a.m. Sunday morning, when her SUV crossed the median into the opposite lanes, hit a guardrail, and became airborne.
Deputies say the SUV flipped and landed on its top about 100 feet from the road.
They say the driver, 24-year-old Alexandra Henderson, was rushed to the hospital.
Deputies believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, and they say Henderson was not wearing a seatbelt.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.