Lady Eagles 2nd half charge comes up short at Rockhurst

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer saw its five-game winning streak snapped after dropping a 2-1 contest at Rockhurst University Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri. The Screaming Eagles are now 5-2-0 after today’s action, while Rockhurst moves to 4-4-2.
The Hawks tested sophomore goalkeeper Maya Etienne early, rolling a goal past her in the first nine minutes of the match of a free kick redirect. This broke Etienne’s incredible scoreless streak at 459 minutes that set a new record and broke a 21-year mark.
Rockhurst added another goal before halftime with a tally coming off a well-placed header at 28:44 to make it 2-0 before the intermission.
USI seemed to struggle to get much going in the first half, only posting one shot on-goal which came from sophomore forward/midfielder Morgan Beyer which was swallowed up by the Rockhurst goalkeeper.
Beyer, however, would not be denied for long as she opened the second half, scoring just after two minutes came off the clock. Beyer’s first goal of the season and USI career came on a pretty through ball from junior teammate Katlyn Andres which split the Hawks lead in half.
The Eagles sensed a resurgence as they added another three quality shots on goal but were unable to come up with the equalizer. USI ultimately out shot Quincy 13-9 overall, holding the Hawks to a pair of harmless shots on-goal in the second half, despite falling in the road contest, 2-1.
Up Next for the Eagles:
USI comes home to Strassweg Field next weekend for a pair of GLVC games, hosting Southwest Baptist University Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Drury University Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The Eagles lead the all-time series with Southwest Baptist University, 1-0-0, after winning the first match-up in GLVC and all-time, 3-1, on the road in 2019.
USI trails in the all-time series with Drury, 8-7-0, but has won the last four meetings over the Panthers. The Eagles won the fourth-straight over the Panthers, 1-0, in 2019 in Springfield, Missouri.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.