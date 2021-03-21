Kentucky reports 10th straight week of declining COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 316 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths on Sunday afternoon.
Kentucky is reporting that 420,828 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 2.97% statewide.
As of Sunday, 5,738 people have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
The governor also confirmed that 1,175,442 Kentuckians have been vaccinated so far.
Gov. Beshear says the state has reported 10 straight weeks of declining cases.
You can watch his full update on Sunday in the video below:
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,772 cases, 173 deaths, 8,838 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,818 cases, 55 deaths, 2,722 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,945 cases, 129 deaths, 3,675 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,421 cases, 51 deaths, 2,182 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,322 cases, 70 deaths, 3,769 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,160 cases, 19 deaths, 1,016 recovered
- McLean Co. - 832 cases, 28 deaths, 762 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,227 cases, 14 deaths, 1,130 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 793 cases, 16 deaths, 705 recovered
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.