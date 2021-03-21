Just one new COVID-19 case reported in our Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Sunday, Illinois health officials reported 1,431 new coronavirus and 22 more deaths.
The state has now had 1,221,863 total cases and 21,081 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, the only new case in our local counties was in Wabash County.
There were no new deaths reported in our local counties.
The state dashboard shows Illinois has administered more than 4.7 million doses of vaccine.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday new essential workers that will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, ahead of the universal eligibility on April 12.
Beginning Monday, March 22, higher education staff, government workers, and media will be eligible for vaccination.
Beginning Monday, March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,698 cases, 49 deaths
- White County - 1,645 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,315 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 537 cases, 12 deaths
