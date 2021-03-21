Ind. map shows new coronavirus death in Gibson Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Sunday, Indiana reported 779 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths.
One of those deaths was in Gibson County.
That brings the total in the state to 677,905 cases and 12,536 deaths.
The map shows eight new cases in Vanderburgh County, three new cases in Dubois County, five new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Perry County, three new cases in Posey County, five new cases in Gibson County, two new cases in Spencer County, and one new case in Pike County.
Hoosiers ages 40 and older will be eligible to make appointments and start receiving a free COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday. Those ages 45+ can sign up now.
To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,570 cases, 386 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,994 cases, 113 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,530 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,756 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,644 cases, 32 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,149 cases, 87 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,234 cases, 30 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,286 cases, 34 deaths
