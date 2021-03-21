Funk in the City announces 2021 schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Organizers behind the Funk in the City festival released its 2021 calendar on Saturday.
Event officials made the announcement through the festival’s official Facebook page.
The social media post details that Funk in the City organizers plan on holding their annual spring and fall art festivals, as well as four additional opportunities for artists.
The 2021 schedule is outlined in the following:
- Spring Funk in the City Art Festival
- Saturday, May 22 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Fall Funk in the City Art Festival
- Saturday, September 25 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Summer of Funk Series
- Saturday, June 26 (1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Saturday, July 31 (1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Saturday, August 28 (1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Saturday, October 30 (1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.