Downed line causes power outage in part of Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County Dispatchers say there is a power outage in part of Newburgh, after a tractor knocked down some power lines.
They say the tractor was too large to make it under the wires.
It happened on Newburgh Heights Drive, around 11:45 a.m. Sunday.
The outage is causing the traffic light at S.R. 66 and Sharon Road to be out.
Vectren crews are on scene.
Earlier, outage map shows 136 customers without power, with an estimated restoration of 2:45 p.m.
As of 2:20 p.m., it showed 35 customers with an unknown time of restoration.
