Deputies: 23 plants, 50 pounds of pot, guns, $24K found at Daviess Co. home

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Deputies say they discovered a marijuana grow operation.
They say they were investigating a report of gunfire around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Old Hartford Road and Poplar Bridge Road. That’s in Utica.
Deputies say while speaking with 30-year-old Clayton Lanham, they could smell marijuana.
They say Lanham told them he had a small amount of marijuana and allowed deputies to follow him inside to get it.
The deputies say they could see several items in the home that are used for marijuana cultivation.
They were able to get a search warrant, and say they found 23 growing marijuana plants, more than 50 pounds of marijuana packaged for sale, guns, ammunition, and more than $24,000 in cash.
Lanham is in jail facing several charges. His mug shot was not yet available at the time of this report.
